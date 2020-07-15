$78.11 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $78.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $83.38 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $120.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $382.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.61 million to $399.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $450.57 million, with estimates ranging from $422.87 million to $480.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NDLS stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.21 million, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

