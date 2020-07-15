Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce $11.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $49.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.99 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $66.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.73%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $223.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 185,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 191,481 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

