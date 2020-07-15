$176.71 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $176.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the highest is $236.55 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $216.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $807.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $959.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $651.43 million, with estimates ranging from $510.73 million to $773.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,877,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 842,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 414,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

