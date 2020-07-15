Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Head to Head Survey

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glanbia and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Constellation Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Constellation Software has a consensus price target of $1,750.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Glanbia.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Glanbia pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Constellation Software 9.10% 87.50% 17.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and Constellation Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.34 billion 0.79 $201.82 million $4.93 11.70 Constellation Software $3.49 billion N/A $333.00 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glanbia.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Glanbia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment operates as a milk processor in Ireland; and produces a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. It also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast brands in approximately 100 countries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers. The Private Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions, principally to commercial customers. The company also provides related professional and support services. Constellation Software Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

