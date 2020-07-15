Head to Head Analysis: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

1-800-Flowers.Com has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1-800-Flowers.Com and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-Flowers.Com 1 0 4 0 2.60 Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67

1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $95.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given 1-800-Flowers.Com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1-800-Flowers.Com is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-Flowers.Com 3.07% 11.39% 5.85% Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-Flowers.Com $1.25 billion 1.24 $34.77 million $0.52 46.21 Match Group $4.76 billion 1.75 $431.13 million $4.53 21.62

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-Flowers.Com. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-Flowers.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through BloomNet brand; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through Harry & David brand; popcorn and specialty treats through The Popcorn Factory and Moose Munch brands; cookies and baked gifts from Cheryl's brand; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com and DesignPac Gifts; English muffins and other breakfast treats from Wolferman's brand; artisan chocolate and confections from Simply Chocolate brand; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards brand; and other from Personalization Universe and GoodseySM brands. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

