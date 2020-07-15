Critical Review: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and Applied Visual Sciences (NYSE:APVS)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Applied Visual Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise -0.13% 12.35% 4.03% Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Applied Visual Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 14 4 0 2.10 Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $12.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Applied Visual Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Applied Visual Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.42 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.37 Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Applied Visual Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides solutions for mobility and Internet of things, as well as enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses campus and branch environments under the Aruba brand. This segment also offers wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers; and software products, including network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services software. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. It has strategic alliance with ABB Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

