EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Encana (NYSE:ECA) Head to Head Analysis

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.1% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -36.06% 0.35% 0.19% Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Encana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 0.73 -$1.22 billion $0.83 15.19 Encana $5.94 billion 2.17 $1.07 billion $0.86 11.53

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. Encana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EQT and Encana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 3 7 0 2.55 Encana 3 6 4 0 2.08

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $13.96, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Encana has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential downside of 40.91%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Encana.

Summary

Encana beats EQT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

