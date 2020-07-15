Comparing Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Tenet Healthcare (OTCMKTS:THC)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare $18.48 billion 0.11 -$232.00 million $2.68 7.21

Rennova Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Healthcare 0 6 5 0 2.45

Tenet Healthcare has a consensus target price of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 45.94%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17% Tenet Healthcare -0.65% 65.69% 1.54%

Volatility & Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; cardiothoracic surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and surgical hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 hospitals, 23 surgical hospitals, and approximately 475 outpatient centers, as well as 255 ambulatory surgery, 36 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

