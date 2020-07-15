Head to Head Analysis: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Advantest (NASDAQ:ATEYY)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 4 18 1 2.87 Advantest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus price target of $115.05, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Advantest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Advantest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 4.89 $570.60 million $5.18 20.77 Advantest $2.56 billion 4.92 $512.94 million $2.61 24.98

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 10.82% 23.63% 7.26% Advantest 17.59% 22.99% 15.07%

Dividends

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microchip Technology pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advantest pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Advantest on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

