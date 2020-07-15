Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

