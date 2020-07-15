CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.96.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.