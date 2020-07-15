SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.60-7.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.60-$7.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLG opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

