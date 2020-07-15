Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$3.55 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$345.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$345.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$342.46.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Earnings History for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stepan Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Stepan Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Canadian Pacific Railway Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Canadian Pacific Railway Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CSX Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CSX Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
SL Green Realty Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
SL Green Realty Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Canadian Pacific Railway to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Canadian Pacific Railway to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Rogers Communications to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Rogers Communications to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report