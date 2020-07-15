Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$3.55 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$345.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$345.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$342.46.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.