Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

