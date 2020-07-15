Tristate Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. On average, analysts expect Tristate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $409.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

A number of research firms have commented on TSC. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,673 shares of company stock worth $406,573 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

