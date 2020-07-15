Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLB stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $886.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

