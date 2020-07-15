Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

