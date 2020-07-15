Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $9.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock opened at $1,520.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,052.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,363.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

