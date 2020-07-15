Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.01 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

