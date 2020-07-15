Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

BLL opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $213,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $974,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

