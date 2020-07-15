H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

