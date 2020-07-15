Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Horiba Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horiba in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

HRIBF stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Horiba has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Earnings History and Estimates for Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
KKR & Co Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
KKR & Co Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
H. Lundbeck A/S- to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
H. Lundbeck A/S- to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report