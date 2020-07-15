Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APH stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

