Crown Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

