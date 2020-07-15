Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Earnings History for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
KKR & Co Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
KKR & Co Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
H. Lundbeck A/S- to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
H. Lundbeck A/S- to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report