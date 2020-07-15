Oriental Land (CYAGF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Oriental Land

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.