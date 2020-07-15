BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

