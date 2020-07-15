Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.37-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.37-1.45 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BDN opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

