Sun Communities (SUI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Earnings History for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

