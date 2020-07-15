Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

