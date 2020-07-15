KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

