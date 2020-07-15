Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) vs. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AdaptHealth and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 2.08 -$15.00 million $0.30 62.13 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A -28.20% -0.95%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

