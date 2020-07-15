Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Head-To-Head Review

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Bull and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Bull and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $4.59 million 5.90 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $283.06 million 0.37 $10.89 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 3.45% 5.58% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Bull has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Golden Bull on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

