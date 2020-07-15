Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Glori Energy (NASDAQ:GLRI) Critical Analysis

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,255.51%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Glori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.04 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.59 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Glori Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

