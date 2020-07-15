Critical Survey: FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Gravity (NYSE:GRVY)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for FleetCor Technologies and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 7 10 0 2.59 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $284.12, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Gravity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 8.03 $895.07 million $11.26 22.12 Gravity $307.18 million 1.41 $31.90 million N/A N/A

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 32.37% 29.18% 8.77% Gravity 9.76% 25.67% 16.50%

Volatility and Risk

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Gravity on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

