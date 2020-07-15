$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $74.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $73.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $316.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.66 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $293.70 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $749.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

