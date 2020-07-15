Financial Survey: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) & Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fairfax Financial and Molori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Molori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.75 $516.34 million N/A N/A Molori Energy $680,000.00 7.99 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Molori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Molori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Molori Energy N/A N/A -249.54%

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molori Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Molori Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About Molori Energy

Molori Energy Inc. explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

