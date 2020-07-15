Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report sales of $150.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.66 million. Inphi reported sales of $86.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $605.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $610.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $703.47 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $733.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inphi in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of IPHI opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Inphi by 37.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inphi by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Inphi by 109.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

