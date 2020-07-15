Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) versus RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Head to Head Comparison

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 4.72 $59.10 million $0.46 56.50 RPT Realty $234.09 million 2.17 $91.51 million $1.08 5.82

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 7.74% 2.25% 1.21% RPT Realty 35.82% 11.29% 4.19%

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 1 2 3 0 2.33 RPT Realty 2 1 1 0 1.75

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Rayonier.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Rayonier on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased.

