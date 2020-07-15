$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $67.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $70.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $275.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.80 million, with estimates ranging from $258.49 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $635.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

