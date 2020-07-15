Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.08 Million

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce sales of $705.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.21 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $975.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,650,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 137.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 681,936 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 478,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,218.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 476,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 462,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

