$268.16 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $268.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $286.90 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $413.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of LZB opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

