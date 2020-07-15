$164.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $164.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.10 million and the lowest is $162.30 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $164.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $676.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $688.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.83 million, with estimates ranging from $616.40 million to $633.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

