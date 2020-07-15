Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $143.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.10 million to $146.10 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $150.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $593.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $599.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $564.55 million, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

