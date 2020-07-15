Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce sales of $24.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $22.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $104.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $106.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.30 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

