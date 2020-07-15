Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $57.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.36 million. Culp reported sales of $74.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $252.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.61 million to $253.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $272.01 million, with estimates ranging from $264.80 million to $281.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Culp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of CULP opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 32,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

