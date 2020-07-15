$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.33 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $28.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

