BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Acquires 108 Shares

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($385.43).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28).

On Monday, May 11th, Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £316 ($388.88).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 296.65 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.29. BP plc has a one year low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -204.97%.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.06) target price (up previously from GBX 310 ($3.81)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391.50 ($4.82).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

