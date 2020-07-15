Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Nicholas Gresham Acquires 111 Shares of Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham bought 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($184.41).

Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Nicholas Gresham purchased 102 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($183.26).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nicholas Gresham purchased 113 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($184.95).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. Superdry PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($10.71) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.39).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

