Gavin Hill Acquires 11 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($186.54).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 11 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($181.93).
- On Monday, May 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 12 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($178.10).
Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,338 ($16.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,357.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,362.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 724 ($8.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($20.58). The company has a market capitalization of $768.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.
