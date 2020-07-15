Gavin Hill Acquires 11 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($186.54).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 11 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($181.93).

On Monday, May 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 12 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($178.10).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,338 ($16.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,357.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,362.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 724 ($8.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($20.58). The company has a market capitalization of $768.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.23) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,215 ($14.95) to GBX 1,485 ($18.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($17.42).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.